Two people have been arrested and enquiries are ongoing following the theft of computer equipment from a lorry parked overnight at South Mimms service station.

At around 2.20am last Friday (August 20) the driver of the vehicle became aware that several offenders had cut a hole in the lorry’s curtain and were removing items.

When the driver attempted to open the door of his cab one of the offenders threatened him and told him to stay inside. The offenders made off in two cars.

Following significant enquiries, officers stopped a vehicle in Peterborough and arrested two people.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Keene said: “The driver had parked up for the night when he was woken by the offenders stealing computer equipment from his lorry. He did the right thing by not challenging the offender who threatened him and staying out of harm’s way in his cab.

“After the offenders had left he quickly called police and officers were able to make enquiries to identify and stop a vehicle believed to be involved.

“Enquiries are on-going to identify further suspects and anyone with information should get in touch quoting crime reference 41/B2/17905/21.”

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, both from Leeds, were arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, theft from motor vehicle and common assault. They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information can report it online at herts.police.uk/report, talk to one of our Force Communication Room operators via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 648 of 22 June 2021.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

You can use our community voice platform ‘echo’ to let us know what you think we should be prioritising in your area. Your feedback will help towards shaping our local policing priorities, initiatives and campaigns. Visit bit.ly/police-hm and tell us your thoughts.