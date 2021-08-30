The Turkish Cypriot side was informed about the oil spill in the sea area east of Cyprus, coming from a Power Station in the coastal area of Baniyas, Syria. The Turkish Cypriots were informed based on data the Ministry of Agriculture of the Cyprus Republic and the relevant authorities have received.

According to CNA sources, Greek Cypriot negotiator, Andreas Mavroyiannis contacted the Turkish Cypriot side right after the Government was informed. The Greek Cypriot side expressed intention to provide technical and other assistance to the Turkish Cypriots.

The Turkish Cypriot side was contacted twice on Monday and according to the same sources, during the second phone communication information was conveyed that the oil spill is expected to reach the eastern coast of Karpas peninsula at Apostolos Andreas monastery in the early hours Tuesday.