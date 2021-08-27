27 August 2021, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

A meeting took place today between an AKEL delegation and the leadership of the Turkish Cypriot ‘Left Movement’ – ‘Sol Hareket’ at the Central Committee offices of AKEL.

During the meeting, current developments on the Cyprus problem were discussed, with particular emphasis on the issue of Famagusta and, more specifically, regarding the confrontation between the two sides that has naturally been created. The two parties denounced the actions that clash with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council on the issue. The two parties also agreed that the only way to break the deadlock from the current stalemate is for the two leaders to return to a sincere inter-communal dialogue on the basis of the agreed framework of the solution and the convergences that have been agreed so far up to 2017.

In addition, AKEL and the Left Movement agreed that the progressive forces in both communities have a pivotal role to play in achieving the goal of the solution of the Cyprus problem. AKEL and Sol Hareket agreed to work together towards realising this goal by implementing joint initiatives and actions in the coming period.