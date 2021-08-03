Turkey is not cooperating, nor is implementing the UN resolutions, said Tuesday President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades, noting that it is trying to create new fait accompli.

Addressing a group of young people from Cyprus, Greece and Egypt who are visiting Cyprus as part of the NOSTOS programme, President Anastasiades said during their stay on the island the young people will “see the situation on the island, which for 47 years, a third of the territory is being occupied by Turkey which is not cooperating nor implementing the UN resolutions”.

On the contrary, he added, “it is trying in every way possible to create new fait accompli”.

Addressing the young people, President Anastasiades said “you will also witness the dividing line in the buffer zone and see the barbed wire, but you will also get to know our civilization, the deep roots and traditions that connect our countries”.

Welcoming them to Cyprus, in the presence of Presidential commissioner Photis Photiou, President Anastasiades said one of the visions when we were establishing the cooperation, was to see how to fully exploit the possibilities arising from the tripartite cooperation, the stability, cooperation on a number of issues such as energy, technology, education, commerce and tourism.

One of the visions we had was to achieve the best possible advantages for the people of diaspora and always, with the help of the Presidential Commissioner, to see how to utilise young people who are the future, through their countries of residence so they can contribute to the common goal.

President Anastasiades said the three countries have a culture which dates thousands of year and this is what connects them, as well as the bonds of friendship.

Presidential Commissioner Photiou said the NOSTOS programme took off in Egypt’s Alexandria with the participation of the presidents of all three countries. These young people, he added, have already visited the other two countries which make up NOSTOS.

Most are Egyptians with Cypriot and Greek roots as well as children of the diaspora which wish to get to know the culture and history of these three countries.