A tube strike that threatened to bring days of disruption to London this week has been suspended.

The transport union RMT announced that it was calling off the industrial action it planned to start on Tuesday, to allow talks to continue with London Underground at the conciliation service Acas.

The 11th-hour decision came after Transport for London had warned passengers of severe disruption to the transport system, with many lines closed from lunchtime. Strikes are still planned to run over four days from Tuesday 24 August, should continuing talks at Acas fail to reach a resolution