Three more people have died due to COVID-19 in Cyprus, while the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that 412 new coronavirus cases were detected. The positivity rate stands at 0.67%. At the same time 232 patients are in treated in hospital, 92 of whom in a serious condition.

The total number of people who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 is 464 and the number of cases 109,665. All three people who died on August 16 are women: a 81 year old one who passed away at Limassol General Hospital, a 71 year old one who passed away at Nicosia General Hospital Intensive Treatment Unit and a 92 year old one who passed away at Larnaka General Hospital.

Moreover 232 COVID-19 patients are treated in hospital, 92 of them in a critical condition, while 81.1% of those who are in a hospital have not been vaccinated. Out of the 92 patients whose condition is critical 51 are intubated, one is treated at an Intensive Treatment Unit but is not intubated and 40 at an Increased Care Unit.

The Health Ministry said that 14 post-COVID patients who are no longer contagious continue to be treated in Intensive Care Units and are intubated. Their condition is critical.

A total of 61,390 of tests were carried out using both the PCR method (6,388) and the antigen rapid test method (55,002).

Out of the 464 patients who have passed away 298 are men (64%) and 166 are women (36%). Their median age is 77 years old.

The new 412 COVID-19 cases were traced as follows: 39 cases out of 293 samples taken during contact tracing, 10 cases out of 2,992 samples taken by passengers at Larnaka and Pafos airports, 88 cases out of 2,809 samples taken at the private initiative, 10 cases out of 175 samples taken by the General Hospitals` Microbiology Labs, 188 cases out of 39,176 samples tested using antigen rapid tests at private clinical labs and pharmacies and 77 cases out of 15,826 samples tested using antigen rapid tests through the Health Ministry`s programme.