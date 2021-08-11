Three more COVID-19 patients have died, while 573 new cases were traced on Tuesday (positivity rate 0.92%) Cyprus Health Ministry has announced. The number of confirmed cases now stands at 107.001.

The individuals who have lost their lives are a sixty year old man who passed away on August 9 at the Intensive Treatment Unit of Nicosia General Hospital, a 37 year old woman who also died on August 9 at the Intensive Treatment Unit of Nicosia General Hospital and a 85 year old man who passed away at Limassol General Hospital.

Two hundred and sixty three COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospital. The situation of 87 of them is serious, while 87.55% of those hospitalized have not been vaccinated.

The total number of patients who have died is now 447 of whom 292 men (65%) and 155 women (35%). The median age of those who have passed away is 77 years old.

Out of the 87 patients whose condition is critical 50 are intubated, two are treated in an Intensive Treatment Unit but are not intubated and 35 in an Increased Care Unit.

Out of the 62,55 tests conducted 6,364 were done using the PCR method and 56,191 using antigen rapid tests.

The 573 new COVID-19 cases were traced as follows: 83 out of 439 samples taken while tracing the contacts of already confirmed cases, 10 out of 2,933 samples taken by passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports, 102 out of 2,613 samples taken on private initiative, 8 out of 226 samples taken by the General Hospitals Microbiology Labs, 280 out of 40,862 samples tested using antigen rapid tests at private clinical labs and pharmacies and 90 out of 15,329 samples tested using antigen rapid tests through the Health Ministry program.