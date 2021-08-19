Police have arrested a man and two teenagers as they continue to investigate a shooting in Camden.

Officers arrested a 22-year-old man [A] on Tuesday, 17 August on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent. He remains in custody.

Officers also arrested two teenage boys last night, Wednesday 18 August.

A 16-year-old boy [B] was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and robbery. He was further arrested for possession of a firearm with intent.

A 17-year-old boy [C] was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. He was further arrested for possession of a firearm with intent.

Both remain in custody at this time.

Officers are investigating after gunshots were discharged into a crowd in Camden shortly before 22:10hrs on Saturday, 14 August.

A large crowd was attending a BBQ in a communal open space in Clarence Gardens, NW1, when up to five unknown males arrived and indiscriminately discharged a firearm injuring four people.

Police, including firearms officers, attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service.

Four people were taken to a local hospital. They are a 19 year-old woman; a 17 year-old woman; a 28 year-old man and a 73 year-old woman.

One has since been discharged from hospital. The other three people remain in hospital, and their conditions are not thought to be life threatening.

The Specialist Crime North Reactive team are investigating the incident.

DS Val John-Baptiste, of Specialist Crime North, said: “I need to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in and around Clarence Gardens, NW1.

“We thoroughly investigate every shooting in London – every incident and every weapon on our streets is of great concern to us. We know that Londoners feel exactly the same, and that’s why it is vital that anyone with information shares with us what they know, either directly with police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Police appeal to anyone with footage of the incident and or any information to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 7619/14 August. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Local residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continues. Anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to the officers or to make police aware using the two contact options above.