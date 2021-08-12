Police fined 32 citizens and 6 owners of establishments for violations of measures against the spread of COVID-19 in a total of 4,788 checks across the island in the last 24 hours.

The Police Press Office told the Cyprus News Agency that in Nicosia the Police carried out 1.938 checks and fined 1 citizen and 2 owners of establishments, in Limassol 16 citizens and 2 establishment owners were fined in a total of 329 checks and in Larnaka 3 citizens were fined in 594 checks.

In Famagusta the checks were 916 and the Police fined 8 people while in Morphou 240 checks were conducted and no violation was reported.

The Traffic Department carried out 371 with no fines. Also, island wide the Marine and Port Police made 25 checks and reported no violation.