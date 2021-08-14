An utterly enchanting evening

South Pacific (Chichester Festival Theatre) is a musical composed by Richard Rodgers, with lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and book by Hammerstein and Joshua Logan. The plot focuses on American nurse, Nellie Forbush, stationed on a South Pacific Island during World War II, who falls in love with a middle-aged expatriate French plantation owner, Emile de Becque, but struggles to accept his mixed-race children. The writers believed they could send a strong progressive message on racism. It premiered on Broadway in 1949 not long before the civil rights movement began to gain momentum. This being twenty first century Britain some of the pre-opening talk has been about race and colonialism.

While you consider that let me tell you about the most delightful and enchanting of productions. Soon after it began, I got lost in the Polynesian vibe and seductive music that so easily makes you forget any scandals or cultural appropriations. The island characters may appear to be stereotypical to Western liberal eyes but they are also determined and astute. When Bloody Mary decides daughter Liat should do all she can to snap up Lieutenant Joseph Cable in marriage she knows full well what they have to gain as a family. Elsewhere on the island there’s a whole load of partying and seduction going on. Cue those songs which are evocative, melodious and memorable. Younger Than Springtime, I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair and Happy Talk for starters. Most come during a long first act but that is the way it is written and Daniel Evans’ production overcomes that minor aberration with superb set piece numbers during which Ann Yee’s scintillating choreography and Cat Beveridge’s magnificent musical direction are utterly compelling.

Julian Beck (Emile) and Gina Beck (Nellie) have cut crystal tenor and soprano sounds respectively that are emotive and mellifluous. When they sang Some Enchanted Evening, I was just that, enchanted. Meanwhile Joanna Ampil’s Bloody Mary is Mother Earth in demeanour and deed and her rendition of Happy Talk is far more a tribal ritual than the silly song of a soppy mother. Excellent performances abound and when the whole company come together to perform as one the sound and vision are thrilling. Once you get beyond the violence and bigotry you will be immersed in a revival of a musical that oozes charm and splendour. So, forget those thoughts of summer holidays abroad (unnecessary and unsafe) and get yourself to Chichester for an evening of enchantment that will have you imbibing the sights and sounds of paradise.

Meanwhile Vivat Stactou embarks with joy and delight…

My oh my, fifty years after I first performed in a production of Anything Goes (Barbican) last week there I was again as a voyeur and critic. I remember thinking what a light farcical show it was with all those romantic shenanigans on board a transatlantic cruise liner and this production, beautifully directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, is undoubtedly the best farce I’ve seen on stage for a long time. This show cheered up people during the 1930’s Depression in America so how apt that it is doing the very same today in the UK.

The posse of characters on board are completely bonkers doing barking mad things some of which seems to make no sense at all. But those Cole Porter songs are wonderful so we forgive the madness when the company sing and dance. Sutton Foster as Reno Sweeney is dynamic, versatile and very funny and supported by a terrific company. The dance number that ends the first half had the audience on its feet before it had even ended. Tap dancing sailors are always a winner. Another winner is any Mercedes Dyer as gangster moll Emma, an absolute hoot. Anything does go on in this sensationally good show so get on board now!

Finally, Stef E is awestruck…

Wonderville (Palace Theatre) by name and wondrous by nature. Five incredible acts. A vaudevillian journey of illusion. Mr Chris the bewildering mind reader definitely blew my mind. We had magic in abundance alongside hula hooping and roller skating, all very talented, impressing with their unique skills. It’s colourful, humorous, intriguing and engaging and just the kind of show to dust off your Covid cobwebs. You will sit there saying time and time again “how did they do that”? Highly recommended.

South Pacific – www.cft.org.uk

Anything Goes – www.barbican.org.uk

Wonderville – www.wondervilleuk.com