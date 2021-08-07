Dying for a future

Pandemics are a global catastrophe. Epidemics are also devastating. Sometimes for a particular part of the world or in the case of HIV, supposedly a specific community until the world woke up and realised it was not only confined to “sinful” gay men. Following close on the heels of the overtly hedonistic and tragic Channel 4 It’s a Sin comes a revival of Kevin Elyot’s more gentle and reflective three act My Night With Reg (Turbine Theatre, Battersea Power Station) which homes in on a group of friends caught in the eye of that storm. The action begins with a flat-warming party for Guy (Paul Keating). Never having been that lucky in love he is dumbstruck when university friend John (Edward M Corrie) unexpectedly arrives. As he nervously tries to make small talk with the man he lusted after for so long in the background young handyman Eric (James Bradwell) is painting the flat while singing along to David Bowie tracks. He becomes a source of constant distraction.

Slowly but surely we discover the truths and lies of the various men to arrive. The flat becomes a sanctuary for confessions and though the disease is wreaking havoc around them, the eponymous Reg and Guy being two that die, Elyot’s focus is more about how the friends struggle with forming and maintaining relationships and owning up to their promiscuity, Reg having been the most rampant. Over the course of three years we see the impact of his behaviour and how they struggle to come to terms with that. Apart from Guy (and Eric) they have all had sex with Reg. A case of friends with benefits, reunited.

Mother hen Guy, he fusses about fussing, is privy to everyone’s secrets and blurts stuff out as the mood takes him. It manifests as frustrated sublimation, not being able to have what he always wanted, a loving and sexual relationship. Act two which sees the men grieving after Reg’s funeral is classic black comedy and the writing is at its sharpest and most witty. We see the strange coupling that is randy bus driver Benny (Stephen K Amos) and partner Bernie (Alan Turkington), a man who appears upright and correct but he too cannot resist alternative male flesh. His broad Northern Ireland accent made me titter as I wondered whether Elyot had based him on the Reverend Ian Paisley. Meanwhile Daniel (Gerard McCarthy), Reg’s long term partner flits in and out, another man for whom trust and loyalty are a challenge.

As the play moves towards a melancholic and thoughtful ending it is Bradwell’s touching yet streetwise portrayal of Eric which becomes the focal point for what is to come. Matt Ryan’s direction ensures the comedy is not overplayed and leaves the lasting impression of a more contemplative future. This new atmospheric venue is a welcome addition to the London scene but because it is set underground the cast need to be aware that their lines can sometimes be swallowed up the rumbling trains above.

Meanwhile Magdalena Praxiou gets emotional…

The Play That Goes Wrong (Duchess Theatre) is a comedy gem. A whodunnit that goes wrong with hilarious consequences. Fun audience participation began when the curtain was down, excellent set pieces with loads of slapstick and a side-splitting breaking down of the fourth wall in a scene where one of the characters searches for a misplaced ledger. It’s silly, it’s farcical, good for children too in its inclusivity, it’s just what we all need and I became quite emotional at the end when the cast thanked us for coming. It’s great to be back, them and us!

Finally, Susanna Rogeriou revels in testosterone and song…

Choir of Man (London Wonderground, Earls Court) is a must see for a post lockdown pick-me-up with a posse of blokes from the pub singing in compelling harmonies and tap dancing on the bar. With renditions of popular songs from Barry Manilow to Queen and everything in between, this is a bunch of guys I can imagine bursting into song at my local. They even served real beer from the bar on a long wooden paddle (perfect for any socially distanced occasion). The choreography with beer jugs made me laugh out loud – definitely one to try at home! And the final song, a beautiful rendition of The Parting Glass, for those we lost during the pandemic, brought tears to my eyes.

