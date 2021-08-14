The pandemic and high levels of unemployment have led to an increasing number of people in need who are struggling to make ends meet. This was the driving force for community focused Estate Agent, David Astburys, to kick off a campaign in 2020 to support Hornsey Food Bank and Tricky period. Today they have expanded their support to Bound Green Food Bank. The Food Bank was established in June 2020 and grew out of the work of residents who came together to provide support for residents in Bounds Green during the pandemic. Today they welcome over 300 people a week and provide food and necessities for guests and their families.

The Crouch End office of this community focused independent estate agents has become an official drop off location for donations for Hornsey Food Bank and Tricky Period.

Hornsey Food Bank provides food parcels and necessities to a countless number of families and individuals every month. They are an independent community led group run entirely by volunteers. Tricky Period is a period poverty initiative developed by grassroots homelessness group Streets Kitchen. They supply period products to several women’s shelters, refuges, mother and baby assessment units.

Yianni Aresti, Lettings Director & Partner at David Astburys said; ‘The need for many in our community is greater than ever and we had an overwhelming desire to find a way to help. During the pandemic and the lockdowns, we spent time volunteering and supporting the Muswell Hill Soup Kitchen and we wanted to expand those effort to other charitable organisations as more people are struggling. We are inviting locals to drop off donations to our Crouch End office, anything you can give is helpful, however small.’

How you can help

The Hornsey Food Bank, Bound Green Food Bank and Tricky period always have a need for the following:

Food

Toiletries

Personal Care Products

Cleaning Supplies

Nappies

Baby Wipes

Sanitary Products

Winter Coats and Jackets

Toys

Donations drop off locations:

David Astburys Estate Agents, 15 Park Road, Crouch End, N8 8TE

Monday – Thursday 8:30am – 19:00pm and Saturday 10am – 4pm

Alternatively, you can also make donations at:

Hornsey Food Bank: Middle Lane Methodist Church, Hornsey N8

Thursdays 10am -11am and 1pm -2pm

Bound Green Food Bank: St. Michael’s Hall, 37 Bounds Green Road N22 8HE

Tuesday & Thursday 11am – 4pm

Both foodbanks are always looking for volunteers, if you can give your time, please visit: www.boundsgreenfoodbank.org & www.hornseyfoodbank.com

Address: 15 Park Road, Crouch End, London N8 8TE

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.davidastburys.com

Tel: 020 3000 6787