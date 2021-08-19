Yesterday’s statements by the Turkish Cypriot leader against a federal solution and the resumption of negotiations, as well as against the return of Morphou under Greek Cypriot administration, are a continuation of the provocative stance of the Erdogan-Tatar duo, who are plotting the final division of our homeland and people.

The absence of any negotiations gives the occupying power and its puppet room to promote new fait accompli and the definitive partition of Cyprus. The occupation status quo and Tatar’s partitionist “vision” is a nightmare for the future of all Cypriots, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots. This will signal the beginning of a new cycle of insecurity and uncertainty for our country and people.

AKEL will not tire of repeating in every direction that only a solution of the Cyprus problem on the agreed basis and framework can guarantee security and peace on our island. And the only way to achieve this is to resume the talks from the point where they were interrupted in 2017 at Crans Montana and on the basis of the Guterres Framework and the convergences that have been achieved. Therefore, President Anastasiades must take decisive and convincing initiatives in this direction. We stress that if the talks resume from the point where they had remained at Crans Montana and based on the Guterres Framework, this would mean that the Turkish side will have to re-submit the map on the territorial issue with Famagusta and Morphou under Greek administration.

Now, more than ever before, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots must struggle together to prevent partition so that the way for a solution, for reunification and peace will be paved.