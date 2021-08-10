Students across Islington are today (Tue 10 August) celebrating A Level, AS Level and Btec results following many months of hard work in the most challenging conditions.

Young people in the borough have overcome a huge range of obstacles as they studied through lockdowns, bubble closures, and self-isolation, supported by teachers, school staff, parents and carers, with help from Islington Council, local charities and businesses donating computers to tackle the digital divide experienced by thousands of Islington’s young people and families.

Today pupils at Highbury Fields School and Central Foundation Boys School were joined by Islington Council Leader Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz and Cllr Michelline Ngongo, Executive Member for Children, Young People and Families to celebrate their extraordinary efforts. The Mayor of Islington Cllr Troy Gallagher also joined the visit to Highbury Fields.

Cllr Ngongo said: “Huge, huge congratulations to all our young people for incredible dedication to their learning and development despite all the odds. Every young person deserves praise for the challenges they have overcome this year.

“It is truly humbling to meet so many talented, tenacious young people in our borough who have come through so much.

“As we work together as a community to create a fairer Islington, where children and young people have the best possible start, I’m inspired by the determination and courage of our young people, and the amazing commitment , passion and empathy of Islington’s teachers and the entire education workforce.”

At Highbury Fields and Central Foundation, students today saw some excellent results after months of hard work.

Amina Uddin, a student at Highbury Fields, said: “I’m absolutely over the moon! I’m still gobsmacked with my grades because I honestly didn’t think I would do this well. I have no words.

“I got three Bs in my A Level studies, I’m actually over the moon! I’m so excited to see what the future holds for me next.”

Fatoumata Camara, at Highbury Fields, said: “I got three As on results day and I’m absolutely thrilled to study law at university.”

Baba Oke, a student at Central Foundation, said: “I’m just happy that my hard work has paid off. I’ve got two A stars and an A, and I’m off to Oxford to study Economics and Management.”

Yacoub Yasin, also of Central Foundation, said: “I feel ecstatic. I’m over the moon. You know, I’ve got two A stars and an A and I’m fortunate enough to be going to Stanford University in California.”

For students unsure of their next steps, the council’s team of friendly career advisors are standing by to offer practical support, advice and information, to help to secure a place at college, on training courses or job opportunities.

Students can get in touch with our Progress Team of advisors throughout the summer by phone, email, and in person. The Progress Team can be contacted at [email protected] or on 020 7527 7031.

During the pandemic, Islington Council supported all Islington schools to reduce the digital divide by working with local charities and business groups to purchase additional laptops for vulnerable pupils. These laptops were in addition to the digital devices provided by the Department for Education (DfE).

Islington Council was able to source these additional resources for schools before the second lockdown of schools from January to March 2021. Schools were prepared to support pupils as remote learning policies were already in place as outlined by DfE guidance to schools.