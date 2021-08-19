St Panteleimon are holding their own after being promoted to the Combined Counties League and sharing the points on Wednesday night at home to North Greenford at Enfield Stadium.

St Pantelemon started the game well and had several chances to score but they failed to capitalise till the 35th minute when a scramble in the North Greenford goalmouth gave St Panteleimon captain Nico Campbell the opportunity to bang the ball into the back of the net.

Just after the break North Greenford equalised through Toluwaloju five minutes later St Panteleimon had a player sent off. The Saints never gave up and battled hard to get on top again which they did in the 75th minute when their Substitute Michael Frangeskou blasted the ball from the edge of the box into the Greenford net both teams were now tirelessly looking for another goal and it was North Greenford who scored in the 87th minute through Mills to close the game at 2-2.