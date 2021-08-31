St. Panteleimon, on the back of a 3-1 win over Wokingham, arrived in confident mood for this away fixture against Southall. This top of the table clash did not disappoint and saw both teams applauded off the pitch when the dust settled on this terrific match.

The Saints settled into their flowing football right from the off and whilst both trams had chances they took the lead on 25 minutes through Ahmed Doukhi with a well placed shot, low into the corner following some terrific wing play from Ayub Albadri.

The second goal came soon after when Nico Campbell extended St Panteleimon’s lead with a well placed header following a superb cross from Guilherme Monti just before half time.

Southall responded superbly and started the second half brightly. A sustained period of pressure saw Southall rewarded with a terrific goal of their own from a thunderous 20 yard strike. St Panteleimon responded and on 70 minutes broke free on the right with Ahmed scoring his second and The Saints third making it 3-1. Southall responded again scoring on 78 minutes making it a tense final 10 minutes for The Saints. A very disciplined, hard working Saints team controlled the tempo of the game and took home a very well earned three points and go top of the Combined Counties Premiership.