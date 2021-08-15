So here we are, admittedly only two games into the new season over at the Combined Counties Northern Division, but there is a certain familiarity about what we’re seeing from The Saints these past few years and people are certainly taking notice. What an incredible journey this has been for their Manager George Frangeskou and his Spartan Saints.

Two games in, maximum points and sitting top of the division.

A glorious Saturday afternoon saw the Saints host Reading City FC on the immaculate playing surface synonymous with the Queen Elizabeth II Stadium. It was the visitors who opened the scoring on 4 minutes with a beautifully placed header by Alfie Grant and they would be forgiven for thinking this may prove to be an easy Saturday afternoon. However, there is an old saying when an Athenian warned the Spartans of an approaching ferocious storm, the reply from King Leonidas was simple…“We are the Storm!”

From the restart, St Panteleimon played some jaw dropping football and equalised on 9 minutes from a beautifully worked passage of passing that saw Courtney smash home. The chances continued to come for the Saints and it was the impressive Ahmed Doukhi whose thunderous strike made it 2-1 before the break.

The second half continued to see the Saints control possession and it was Bilal Aalouache placing his shot low into the corner that made it 3-1, this was quickly followed by a superb right footed volley by Ayub Albadri that gave the keeper no chance and put the Saints 4-1 up.

Reading continued to battle an enjoyed a good 15 minute spell of possession that saw them earn a penalty on 65 minutes that was converted to make the score 4-2. Any thoughts of a comeback were quickly erased with the huge presence of Michael Frangeskou coming on having returned from injury and the impressive and aggressive Ryan Molloy joining him at right back. With 5 minutes remaining the impressive Roberto Katsikas put this game beyond reach with a beautifully worked counter attack that saw him finish the move he started with a close range shot ending the game at 5-2.