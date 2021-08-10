Year 13 students at St Andrew the Apostle School have improved on last year’s strong academic performance with an excellent set of results.

25% of all grades awarded were A*/A

54% of all grades awarded were A*/A/B

Great success with BTEC choices combined with A level choices

100% of students going to university of choice or into an apprenticeship programme

Our students have exemplified the St Andrew the Apostle way with their resilience and determination to succeed despite the challenges they encountered as a result of the pandemic. Year 13 went through a rigorous process of testing and assessment under a high level of control to achieve grades which are the gateway to their future.

Notable achievements include:

Anastasis A achieved grades A*, A*, A*, A, A in A level Chemistry, Economics, Politics, Maths and Biology. Destination: Chemistry, University College London (UCL).

Isidora M achieved grades A*, A, A in Biology, Chemistry and Maths. Destination: Optometry, City University of London.

Andrew G achieved grades A, A, A in Economics, History and Maths. Destination: Business Management with placement year, University of Southampton.

Paul V achieved grades A*, A, C in Politics, History and Maths. Destination: Computer Games design, Middlesex University.

Socrates A achieved grades A, A, B in History, Politics and Biology. Destination: Ancient History, Leeds University.

Michaela D achieved grades A, A, B in Psychology, Greek and Religion & Philosophy. Destination: Business Management and Marketing, Queen Mary, University of London (QMUL)

Katerina D achieved grades Distinction (Grade A equivalent), Distinction (Grade A equivalent) and B in Health and Social Care (Applied General), BTEC Business Studies and Psychology. Destination: Psychology, Canterbury Christ Church University.

Jason D achieved grades A, A, C in History, Religion & Philosophy and Maths. Destination: History, Queen Mary, University of London (QMUL)

Damianos K achieved grades A, B, C in Economics, Religion & Philosophy and Psychology. Destination: International Business, Brunel University.

Stavros C achieved grades Distinction (Grade A equivalent), Distinction (Grade A equivalent) and C in Health and Social Care (Applied General), BTEC Business Studies and Psychology. Destination: Business Management and Marketing, Nottingham Trent University.

Tia S achieved grades Distinction (Grade A equivalent), B, B in Health and Social Care (Applied General), Psychology and Religion & Philosophy. Destination: Degree in Social Work, Middlesex University.

Oliver S achieved grade Merit (Grade B equivalent), B, B, B in BTEC Business Studies, Politics and Religion & Philosophy, Italian. Destination: Philosophy and Modern Languages, University of Exeter.

Christos T achieved grades Distinction (Grade A equivalent), B, C in Health and Social Care (Applied General), Biology and Psychology. Destination: Psychology, Middlesex University.

Headteacher Mrs Indira Warwick said “It is a privilege to see how well our Year 13 students have done- they thoroughly deserve every happiness. We were one of very few schools locally who delivered live lessons every day during the last lockdown so that we minimised the loss of learning time for our students. We continued to work closely with parents and carers to look after and support our learners as for us, each young person is a valued and important individual. The hard work and determination to succeed from every single student has really paid off. We have established a legacy of success and our new Year 13 are set to break all records with students applying to Oxbridge and top Russell Group Universities to read Medicine, Law, Computer Science and other very competitive courses. All of the staff at STA and I are simply delighted and we are looking forward to hearing all about the positive impact we know our students will have as they take their next steps in our changing world. Well done STA. Ever to Excel!”

Chair of Governors, Mrs Mary Karaolis OBE said “The excellent quality, commitment and hard work of all the school staff, together with the positive support of the parents and carers and the wonderful students of our school has minimised the impact of the awful COVID pandemic on the effectiveness of the school and the progress of our students. We look forward to our school continuing to provide a Greek Orthodox faith values-based education, leading to high academic standards in an educational environment that is welcoming to all.”

