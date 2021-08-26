Primark is partnering with the NHS in Haringey and Haringey Council to host a walk-in vaccine clinic in its Wood Green store on Saturday 28 August, from 10:00am – 6:00pm.

Anyone aged 16+ can attend the clinic which will be offering first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Second doses need to be a minimum of 8 weeks after the first.

The clinic will operate from the store’s first floor changing rooms and will be accessible via the in-store lift and escalator.

There is no need to pre-book, you can just walk-in on the day.

There will also be an opportunity to speak to an experienced midwife about any concerns around the vaccine and fertility, pregnancy and breastfeeding.

COVID-19 remains a real threat, even though restrictions have lifted and so it is still important that you get vaccinated, if you haven’t already, as the vaccines offer the best protection against the virus.

Everyone is entitled to get vaccinated, regardless of your immigration status and whether or not you are registered with a GP.

Please note: Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last four weeks or been instructed to self-isolate should not attend this clinic.