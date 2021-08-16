The incident happened in Roe Hill park, Briars Lane, on Sunday 1 August.

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses after a seven-year-old was assaulted during a bullying incident in Hatfield.

The incident happened in Roe Hill park, Briars Lane, on Sunday 1 August.

Between 6.30pm and 7pm, a seven-year-old boy was reportedly bullied in the park by a group of older children. The group consisted of two boys and a girl, all aged about 10 to 12 years old. The girl was also with a toddler.

One of the boys, described as having mousy brown hair and wearing a hoody, took the victim’s shoes and put them in the bin. He then kept running away with the victim’s hat, including putting it in a tree.

The victim managed to get his belongings back but the same boy then squished blackberries onto his face, causing further distress to the seven-year-old.

Sergeant Christopher Bignell said: “This was really nasty behaviour and left the child understandably upset. Thankfully, we’ve not received any similar reports of this nature in the park but we are carrying out a thorough investigation and would like to speak to the children involved and their parents/carers.

“Were you in the park? Did you see what happened? If you witnessed the incident, or have any other information that might assist our enquiries, please get in touch straight away.”

You can report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/59617/21.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in a new window).