The Cyprus Republic stands ready to attend any meeting the UN Secretary General wishes to convene on the Cyprus issue, either between the leaders of the two communities or with the participation of guarantors, that will lead to the resumption of substantial talks, Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday.

Speaking to the press following an event organised by the local authorities of Turkish occupied village of Acheritou, the Minister said that Turkey`s participation in PESCO (the Permanent Structured Cooperation of the EU), the visa waiver as well as some other requests by Turkey fall into the positive agenda the EU wishes to promote as regards Ankara. According to the FM, Turkey wants to participate in PESCO and wants to see progress in a number of significant issues, adding that this is something we welcome as we believe it could lead to positive developments.

He pointed out that any positive developments in all areas depend on Turkey`s stance, adding that these are areas that need a consensus and a positive vote by all members, including the Cyprus Republic.

Christodoulides said that Turkey`s participation in PESCO is a strategic goal for the country, following recent developments in Afghanistan, and any positive assessment on this depends on her.

The Minister said that if Turkey wishes for the EU-Turkey relations to progress, then Cyprus Republic is ready to examine the issue, provided that Turkey fulfils the requirements related to Cyprus, underlining that these are also obligations towards the EU most important of which is contribution to the solution of the Cyprus problem based on the agreed framework of solution.

Asked if UNSG`s Envoy Jane Hall Lute is expected in Cyprus, the Minister said that we must take into consideration the developments in Afghanistan and referred to statements made yesterday by the US President which prove that the international community is now engaging in the issues related to Afghanistan.

Replying to another question if there will be a meeting of the SG with the two leaders in NY, or a meeting with the participation of the guarantor powers, the Minister said that the Cyprus Republic has conveyed to the SG that such a meeting is needed and we hope that it will lead to positive results, thus the resumption of the talks.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.

Numerous UN-backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results. A 5+1 Informal Meeting that took place in Geneva, on April 27-29, failed to find enough common ground to allow for the resumption of formal negotiations in relation to the settlement of the Cyprus problem.