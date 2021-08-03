The Notting Hill Carnival may have been cancelled this year, but Barnet Council’s first two-day music festival will give people an alternative to enjoy this August Bank Holiday weekend.

East 17

East 17

Chart-topping reggae band, Aswad, and the bad boys of 90s pop, East 17, will be headlining Barnet Summertime in Barnet Playing Fields.

With 21 albums to their name and over two decades on the music scene, Aswad earned international acclaim with their reggae version of “Don’t Turn Around.” The smash hit was released in 1988 and sailed to the #1 slot on the UK national charts.

East 17, meanwhile, have sold more than 18million albums worldwide, with 18 top-20 singles and four top-10 albums to their name, not to mention Christmas chart-topper Stay Another Day. The current East 17 line-up now includes former Artful Dodger collaborator Robbie Craig.

Established acts including Trojan Sound System and JJ Rosa will also take to the stage alongside local emerging artists, such as 16 year-old Barnet singer and songwriter, Hanr, whose young career has already seen her perform throughout the UK and in many cities across Europe. More national and local artists will be announced on the line-up in the coming weeks.

Cllr Dan Thomas, Leader of Barnet Council, said: “Barnet Summertime will transform Barnet Playing Fields into a vibrant day-time festival, a place where local emerging artists will get to perform on a platform alongside some of the UK’s most experienced touring artists.

“Following the difficult year we’ve all had, it’s great to have something to look forward to this summer while supporting our amazing local musicians, businesses and communities.

“This family-friendly event is the perfect place for Londoners to embrace the staycation and enjoy an August bank holiday festival like no other – right on their doorstep. Book your tickets, leave the tent at home and let Barnet Summertime transport you to the great British festival experience right here in Barnet.”

The Barnet Summertime music festival will run from 12noon to 8pm on Saturday 28 August and Sunday 29 August. You can book day tickets for just £5 in advance, or £8 for the whole weekend, at www.ticketline.co.uk/barnet-summertime External link. On the door, the cost will be £6 for day tickets or £10 for the whole weekend. Under-12s get in for free, and all under-18s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Get Involved: Want to perform? Trade? Learn the ropes in event management? Then make sure you email [email protected] External link for more details.

Find out more: The Discover Barnet Presents… Summer Festival 2021 continues throughout Barnet until September, with events and activities for everyone to enjoy. See what else is in store this summer here: www.engage.barnet.gov.uk/discoverbarnetpresents