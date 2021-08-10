A record number of students have been accepted to UK degree courses this year, Ucas figures show.

In total, 435,430 students have had places confirmed on an undergraduate course in the UK, up 5 per cent on the same point last year, according to data published by the university admissions service.

It comes as students were at home opening their A-level results, on the second year of grades based on teacher-assessment rather than examinations due to the pandemic.

A record 395,770 students have been accepted on their first choice full-time undergraduate course in the UK, up 8 per cent from 365,500 in 2020.

The figures come on the day that students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland are receiving their A-level results, and students across Scotland are receiving their Highers results.

Overall, 388,230 people from across the UK have had places confirmed. This is an 8 per cent increase on results day last year.

Nearly half of A-levels have been awarded an A or A* this year, with almost double the proportion of top marks compared to before the pandemic as grade inflation pushed results to a record high.

This year 44.8 per cent of A-levels in the UK were awarded top grades compared to 25.5 per cent in 2019, the last year that students took formal exams.

Thousands of school-leavers are receiving their results today which are based on teachers’ predictions after exams were cancelled for the second year owing to the pandemic.

Results today show an even bigger share of top grades than last year, when results were also based on teachers’ predictions after a controversial algorithm was axed, with 38.5 per cent of students given A or A*.