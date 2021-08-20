Saturday 21 August
Premier League
Liverpool v Burnley 12.30pm BT Sports
Aston Villa v Newcastle 15.00pm
Crystal Palace v Brentford 15.00pm
Leeds v Everton 15.00pm
Man City v Norwich 15.00pm
Brighton v Watford 17.30pm Sky Sports
League 2
Carlisle v Leyton Orient 15.00pm
Vanarama National League
Barnet v Notts County 15.00pm The Hive, Camrose Avenue, Edgware HA8 6AG
Isthmian League
Haringey Borough v Horsham 15.00pm (White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ
Spartan South Midlands League
London Colney v New Salamis 15.00pm , North Orbital Road, London Colney, Herts, AL2 1DW
FA Cup Preliminary
Cockfosters v Sudbury 15.00pm, Chalk Lane, Barnet EN4 9HZ
Sunday 22 August
Premier League
Southampton v Man Utd 14.00pm
Wolves v Spurs 14.00pm
Arsenal v Chelsea 16.30pm Sky Sports
Monday 23 August
Premier League
West Ham v Leicester 20.00pm Sky Sports
