Police have arrested a man in Hammersmith and Fulham on suspicion of contamination of goods with intention of causing public harm or anxiety after foodstuffs at supermarkets were injected with needles.

Officers were called at around 19:40hrs after a man was reported to be shouting abuse at people in the street. The man is reported to have gone into three supermarkets in Fulham Palace Road SW6 and injected foodstuffs with a number of needles.

They are Little Waitrose, 201-207 Fulham Palace Road, SW6; Sainsbury’s Local, 179-183 Fulham Palace Road, SW6 and Tesco Express, 168-188 Fulham Place Road, SW6.

He has been taken into police custody.

The supermarkets have closed and crime scenes are in place.

The food items affected are believed to be processed meat and microwaveable products. It is currently unknown as to how many items have been contaminated, or what with. Investigations are on-going to establish if other businesses in the area are involved in the incident.

The Local Authority Environmental Health team have been informed and are working with the supermarket branches affected.

**Members of the public are advised as a precaution to dispose of any food items bought from these supermarkets this evening**

If you have any information regarding this incident then please contact the police on 101, or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6341/25 Aug.