Pop singer Peter Andre heads back on stage in Kent with the tour of Grease the Musical – and he can’t wait.

The 48-year-old starred in the hit musical on stage back in 2019, but then the pandemic put paid to live performances for many months. Until now.

Peter Andre will star as Teen Angel in Grease the Musical Picture: Ant Robling

He and the cast of the musical which opened back in 1971, before moving to Broadway in 1972, and featuring little known actors back then including Patrick Swayze, John Travolta and Richard Gere as an understudy, reach the Marlowe Theatre’s stage in Canterbury on Monday, August 9.

Peter, who is playing Teen Angel and Vince Fontaine, will play selected nights – Wednesday, August 11 and Thursday, August 12 during the run which lasts until Saturday, August 14.

This new production, which also comes to the Orchard Theatre in Dartford from Monday, September 13 to Saturday, September 18, has been choreographed by Dame Arlene Phillips and directed by Nikolai Foster.

Dan Partridge will be reprising the role of Danny, having played the role on the UK and Ireland tour in 2019, with Georgia Louise as Sandy, Paul French as Kenickie and Tendai Rinomhota as Rizzo.

Peter said: “We live in incredibly uncertain times and we have to make the most of everything. We’re going to be so grateful to be performing and I believe audiences are going to be so happy to be back in a theatre.

I’m sure I can speak for anyone who is going back on stage after all this time in saying how exciting it’s going to be. And Grease is such a great show to put a smile on people’s faces.”

He added: “There’s just one song, which I’m not in, during which I have time to get out of one outfit and into a completely different one, with the wig and everything. But it’s really good fun. Even though my main song is Beauty School Drop-Out, I also get to sing Grease with the rest of the cast and that’s such a great, iconic song that really gets everyone going.”

He said of his stints in the county: “Canterbury is such a beautiful place – with all that history – and I’m looking forward to exploring it when I’m there. Usually on a tour it’s like you’re in and out and I’ve never really had a chance to explore it properly, but I intend to change that this time. Dartford is always good because it’s sort of a London crowd and they’re always up for it.”

To book tickets for the Marlowe shows, click here and for the Orchard Theatre dates, click here.