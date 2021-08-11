A person died after being hit by a train between Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar yesterday afternoon.

At 2.33pm, Great Northern confirmed that all lines were closed after a person was seen on the railway, and this was followed by news at 2.47pm that they had been struck by a train.

“It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar,” tweeted Great Northern.

“All lines will remain closed whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”

There was disruption across the Great Northern network, as well as for trains on Thameslink routes via Finsbury Park,” said the rail provider.