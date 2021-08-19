We are pleased to announce that His All-Holiness, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew will visit our Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain for the 100th Anniversary Celebrations of our Archdiocese. His All-Holiness will be with us between October 21st and 24th 2022. His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas has established a special committee, comprised of clergy and laity for the Patriarchal Visit and preparations are already underway. The Archbishop encourages the faithful people of God to pray for the success of the preparation. More information will follow in due course