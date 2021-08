On Sunday, August 8th 2021, His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis, who represented His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas, presided over the Parish feast at the Community of The Transfiguration of our Saviour in Coventry.

At the end of the Divine Liturgy, His Grace granted the office of Protopresbyter to the Parish Priest, Fr Theodoros Polyviou.

Photos Alexios Gennaris