Parikiaki’s essential guide: What are the travel rules for Cyprus, Greece and the UK

From quarantine to PCR tests: How to book a holiday in 2021

People who were fully vaccinated in the EU and the US no longer need to isolate when coming to England, Scotland and Wales from an amber list country. The change came into force on Monday. The UK government said the rule change would help to reunite family and friends whose loved ones live abroad. The new rule applies to people who have been fully vaccinated, with the final dose at least 14 whole days before arrival. Travellers still need to take either a lateral flow or PCR test pre-departure and a PCR test on the second day after they arrive.

However, the rules around foreign travel are constantly changing and evolving, owing to the ongoing pandemic. So, if you’re feeling confused by it all – you are not alone.

Parikiaki has put together a handy travel guide explaining what you need to do before booking your holiday to Cyprus or Greece – and what to consider before you fly back to the UK.

TRAVEL FROM THE UK TO CYPRUS TRAVEL FROM THE UK TO GREECE

VACCINATED UNVACCINATED VACCINATED UNVACCINATED

All passengers are required to present a ‘flight pass’ to fly prior to boarding. They have to complete, within 48 hours before their departure flight to Cyprus, the necessary application form and obtain a CyprusFlightPass (https://www.cyprusflightpass.gov.cy)

All travellers must complete their PLF, providing detailed information on their point of departure, the duration of previous stays in other countries, and the address of their stay while in Greece

Vaccinated passengers who hold a valid vaccination certificate will be able to travel to the Republic of Cyprus without having to undergo laboratory tests. Moreover, they will

not be placed in quarantine. For the Janssen/Johnson&Johnson vaccine, 14 days must have elapsed between the completion of the required dose and the date of travel. For the vaccines given in two doses, passengers can travel once the second dose is administered. Passengers are required to undergo a PCR test, with the sample taken during the last 72 hours prior to flight departure, and upload a certificate that demonstrates a negative result on the Cyprus Flight Pass Platform. They will also need to pay for and undergo another PCR test upon arrival to Cyprus, the cost of which is 15 Euros at Larnaca airport and 19 Euros at Paphos airport; results of the test will be available within 3 hours on the digital platform www.covid-

testcyprus.com. They are required to self-isolate until they receive the results. Children before their 12th birthday are exempted from testing.

Cypriot citizens and their family members (foreign spouses and their minor children) as well as persons legally residing in the Republic of Cyprus, are given the option to undergo only one COVID-19 test upon arrival to Cyprus. They will personally pay the cost of this test upon entry and following this they will be under compulsory self-isolation for 72 hours after their arrival and they will repeat a PCR test upon completion of the 72 hours, at their own expenses, the result of which must be negative and they will send the result of the test to the following email address: [email protected]

This option is offered only to those who have received at least the first of the two doses of one of the vaccines approved by the Republic of Cyprus; minor passengers 12 – 15 years old and passengers who, for proven medical reasons, cannot be vaccinated.

– Passengers who have recovered from COVID-19 and their travel date is not more than 180 days from their first positive result will not be required to undergo any tests, and they will

not be placed in quarantine. Covid recovery certificates are valid 14 days after testing positive. It is essential that the passengers hold an EU Digital COVID Recovery certificate. Other certificates are not accepted. Proof of a negative test is not required for all travelers that have completed their vaccination (i.e., 14 days have elapsed since the last vaccination, depending on the doses required) and hold a vaccination certificate. Travelers can use their NHS Covid Pass or NHS letter to show they are vaccinated, but Greece won’t accept the small NHS appointment card. Unvaccinated travelers are required to have either a negative PCR certificate from a testing laboratory for a Covid-19 test taken no later than 72 hours before arrival, or a negative antigen (rapid) certificate taken no longer than 48 hours before arrival. This test is mandatory for all travelers (including children over the age of 12)

Proof of a negative PCR test is not required if the traveler was tested positive with COVID-19 in the past 30 to 180 days. This can be proved either by presenting a positive PCR or an antigen test result or a medical certificate confirming that the holder was tested positive with SARS-CoV-2. The certificate is issued 30 days after the day of the first positive COVID-19 test and is valid for 180 days.

TRAVEL FROM CYPRUS AND GREECE TO THE UK

VACCINATED UNVACCINATED

Passengers must complete a passenger locator form (PLF). They can submit the form any time in the 48 hours before they arrive in the UK.

They must also take a COVID-19 test (PCR or rapid) in the 3 days before their travel to England. Children aged 10 and under do not need to take a test

They must also book and pay for one COVID-19 test (day 2 test) through Gov.uk to be taken after arrival in England.

They do not need to quarantine or take a day 8 test after they arrive in England if they are fully vaccinated in the UK, in the EU or in the USA; under 18 on the day they arrive in England and resident in the UK; part of a UK-approved vaccine trial.

They must have had their final dose of the vaccine at least 14 whole days before the date they arrive in England.

Children aged 4 and under do not need to take the day 2 test They must also book and pay for two COVID-19 tests (day 2 & day 8) through Gov.uk to be taken after arrival in England.

On arrival in England they must quarantine at home or in the place they are staying for 10 days; take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8. They may be able to end quarantine early if they pay for a private COVID-19 test through the Test to Release scheme (test on day 5). If the result is negative (and the result of their day 2 test result was negative or inconclusive) they can end their quarantine.

Children aged 4 and under do not need to take the day 2 & day 8 tests.