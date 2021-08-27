The Rose Factory welcomes visitors every day to offer you some unforgettable moments. Let them guide you around its unique areas and show you what Cypriot hospitality is all about.
In May, when the blooming is on its peak, we welcome volunteers for the gathering of the roses. It is a unique experience. If you are interested to join them, please do not hesitate to contact them.
Today, the famous organic rose bushes of the Tsolakis family produce the following exquisite products, known all over the world:
Agros Rosewater
Agros Organic Rosewater
Rose Liqueur
Rose Aperitif
Rose Wine
Rose Nectar
Rose Aromatic oil(Rose Essential oil)
Aromatic candles
Organic Rose Tea
Rose Vinegar
Rose Jam
Rose Chocolates
More recently, Chris extended the product range to include an organic cosmetics line, offering:
Rose Day Cream
Rose Night Cream
Rose Body Lotion
Rosewater for cleansing the face and body
Rose Purifying Cleansing Lotion
”Marie Rose” Rose Perfume
Rose Face Serum
Rose Eye Cream
Rose Face Peeling
Rose Face Mask
Rose Shower Gel
Rose Shampoo
Rose Hair Mask
After Shave Cream for men
Rose Hand Cream
The cosmetics contains rosewater and rose essential oil (Rose Damascena) used to protect skin from harmful effects of free radicals.
Organic cosmetics are products which do not contain synthetic fragrances so they don’t have intense fragrance. For flavored essential oils are mainly used.