The Rose Factory welcomes visitors every day to offer you some unforgettable moments. Let them guide you around its unique areas and show you what Cypriot hospitality is all about.

In May, when the blooming is on its peak, we welcome volunteers for the gathering of the roses. It is a unique experience. If you are interested to join them, please do not hesitate to contact them.

Today, the famous organic rose bushes of the Tsolakis family produce the following exquisite products, known all over the world:

Agros Rosewater

Agros Organic Rosewater

Rose Liqueur

Rose Aperitif

Rose Wine

Rose Nectar

Rose Aromatic oil(Rose Essential oil)

Aromatic candles

Organic Rose Tea

Rose Vinegar

Rose Jam

Rose Chocolates

More recently, Chris extended the product range to include an organic cosmetics line, offering:

Rose Day Cream

Rose Night Cream

Rose Body Lotion

Rosewater for cleansing the face and body

Rose Purifying Cleansing Lotion

”Marie Rose” Rose Perfume

Rose Face Serum

Rose Eye Cream

Rose Face Peeling

Rose Face Mask

Rose Shower Gel

Rose Shampoo

Rose Hair Mask

After Shave Cream for men

Rose Hand Cream

The cosmetics contains rosewater and rose essential oil (Rose Damascena) used to protect skin from harmful effects of free radicals.

Organic cosmetics are products which do not contain synthetic fragrances so they don’t have intense fragrance. For flavored essential oils are mainly used.