Firefighters have issued a cooking safety reminder after a flat fire on Palmerston Road in Palmers Green which is believed to have been caused by a chip pan.

Crews were called to the blaze at an end of terraced house which had been divided into flats. A ground floor flat’s kitchen was destroyed by the fire. Two women and four children left the building before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and involved a chip pan.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Fires are more likely to start in the kitchen than any other room in the home.

“Cooking should never be left unattended on the hob or grill – if you have to leave the kitchen, turn off the heat.

“Chip pans and cooking with hot oil can be really dangerous and the risk increases when you start frying food more than once.

“All it can take is for you to become distracted for a few seconds and your cooking oil can quickly go up in flames.”

The Brigade was called at 2128 and the fire was under control by 2213. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Tottenham, Edmonton, Finchley and Hornsey fire stations were at the scene.

Firefighters’ tips for safer cooking:

• Take extra care when cooking with hot oil as it can easily overheat and catch fire.

• Never fill a pan more than one third full of fat or oil.

• Make sure food is dry before putting it in hot oil – oil and water are a dangerous mix.

• If the oil starts to smoke, it’s too hot. Turn off the heat and leave it to cool.

• Try not to leave cooking unattended on the hob or grill – if you have to leave the kitchen, turn off the heat.