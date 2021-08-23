Apoel got off to a bad start for season 2021/22 with a humiliating defeat versus much improved Pafos FC 4-0.The Pafos goals came from Semedo in the 2nd minute with a shot within the box and in the 45th minute when he dribbled past the oncoming Apoel keeper to slot the ball into an empty net and a penalty taken by Valakari in first half added time and then in the 62nd minute Valakari added his second and Pafos fourth when he juggled and shot the ball into the back of the net.

Both teams were playing their first league game of the season Pafos FC were only recently formed in 2014 after the merger of the biggest teams of Paphos district, AEP Paphos and AEK Kouklia.

They are managed by Slovenian Darko Milanic and included in the squad are two English players former Crystal Palace star Jason Puncheon and former Aston Villa player 22 year old Rushian Hepburn Murphy who also played for England U16 to U20 youth levels.

Apoel managed by Savvas Poursaitidis who struggled last season needed a better fresh start but now its pick up time and really need to start winning games.

In the other league games Aris Limassol beat Olympiakos 2-1 newly promoted Aris goals both coming in the first half from Kivashuk in the 36th minute and Sikorski in the 42nd minute and the Olympiakos goal coming in the final added time from Eftychides.

AEK drew with Doxa on Friday night. AEK scored first through their top goalscorer Trickovski in the 26th minute and Doxa equalised in the 49th minute through Sadik. Doxa had two players sent off Balde in the 52nd minute and Mesca in the last minute.

Last year’s league runner up Apollon were 1-0 down to Ethnikos Achna who took the lead through a penalty from Elia in the 9th minute, Apollon equalised in the 28th minute through Jradi with a shot just inside the box and just before the half time break Apollon took the lead through Pittas who caught possession and ran towards goal and scored..

Ethnikos took Apollon by surprise in the 64th minute and equalised through Folprecht who coached onto a headed pass., Pittas added a third with a well taken penalty Apollon added another goal in the last minute through Pittas to give him a hat trick and a 4-2 victory to Apollon.