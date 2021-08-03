More than 1,000 knives and other bladed items have been collected since October 2020 in knife bins installed by Islington Council in partnership with leading weapons surrender charity Word 4 Weapons. The bins give people a safe and anonymous way to dispose of knives, reducing their potential to cause harm.

More than 250 other objects were also found amongst the contents of the bins, including scissors, building tools and kitchen utensils.

After the success of the borough’s first knife bin at St Mellitus Church in Tollington, installed in October 2018, the council installed six more last year at different locations to allow greater access for everyone in Islington.

To ensure people feel safe in the borough, Islington Council is committed to tackling the complex problem of knife crime. Local businesses are encouraged to sign up to the ‘No Knife Shop’ scheme, each making a commitment to reduce the availability of knives in the local area. There is also guidance available on the council’s website for parents and carers who are concerned that their child could be getting involved in knife crime, including materials produced in partnership with local police and anti-knife crime charity The Ben Kinsella Trust.

Cllr Sue Lukes, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Community Safety, said: “I am so moved when I see how many knives we have collected here, and I am so glad we are doing this. I want to thank every single person who dropped a knife into a bin, every one of those is a potential life saved.

“We are all Islington, and those people who chose to do the right thing – have a difficult conversation, check their child’s room or decide not to hold something for a friend – deserve our thanks and praise. They have saved lives.

“Carrying a weapon increases the risk of harm to our community and to the carrier. We all need to work together, with young people and their families, to build brighter, safer futures for them, free of fear and free of knife crime.

If you are worried about your child or a young person you know, you can contact our Children’s Services Contact Team on 020 7527 7400.”

Charity Manager at Word 4 Weapons, Camara Fearon, said: “We are encouraged to see that our Islington communities are using the Knife Bins and the variety of items deposited indicate that a range of people are using them!

“We look forward to continuing our partnership in reducing the amount of knives and weapons in Islington.”

Acting Chief Inspector Darren Jones of Islington Police said: “It is really positive to see the public response to tackling knife crime in Islington through the overwhelming number of knives surrendered utilising the knife bins supported by Islington Council.

“We work closely with the local authority and communities to reduce violence in all guises but especially knife crime which has dire consequences for everyone. This is a step in the right direction to reducing violent crime and the message is clear – communities do not want knives on their streets.

“Working together, we can reduce violence and stride towards making Islington one of the safest boroughs in London.”

More information about the new knife bins is available on the council website: https://www.islington.gov.uk/community-safety/knife-bin-disposal

The locations for the six bins installed in 2020 are:

Central Street, outside Finsbury Leisure Centre

Stanmore Street, outside Cally Pool and gym

Highbury Crescent, outside Highbury Leisure Centre

Hornsey Road, outside Sobell Leisure Centre

Hornsey Road, by the bridge near to the Emirates Stadium

St John’s Way Archway, close to Caxton House Community Centre