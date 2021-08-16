Headlines

31% of all grades were grades 9-7.

22% of students achieved the highest grades (grades 9-7) in all their GCSEs.

49 grade 9s awarded.

70% of all grades were grades 9-5 and 90% grades 9-4.

75% of all students achieved at least 5 standard passes including English and maths.

55% of all students achieved at least 5 strong passes including English and maths.

78% of our students were entered for the EBacc. This is well above the 40% national average.

Congratulations to the English department who continue to excel. 83% of students achieved a strong pass at GCSE (grade 5 or higher), with 40% achieving grade 9-7.

Notable achievements include:

Kamran O: 3 grade 9s; 7 grade 8s; 1 grade 7. Top achievement and excellent progress. Ioana G: 3 grade 9s; 4 grade 8s; 2 grade 7s. Excellent achievement and most progress. Raphaella P: 3 grade 9s; 5 grade 8s; 2 grade 7s; 1 grade 6. Thea P: 5 grade 9s; 2 grade 8s; 3 grade 7s; 1 grade 6. Laura H: 2 grade 9s; 2 grade 8s; 5 grade 7s; 2 grade 6s. Pavlos K: 2 grade 9s; 4 grade 8s; 3 grade 7s; 2 grade 5s. Carl C: 1 grade 9; 7 grade 8s; 2 grade 7s; 1 grade 6. Elena I: 5 grade 8s; 6 grade 7s. Michaela G: 5 grade 8s, 5 grade 7s. Zachary C: 1 grade 9; 7 grade 8s; 2 grade 7s; 1 grade 6. Ben R: Has passed all 9 GCSEs and is pursuing a professional career as an England Basketball player. Ben will attend the Basketball Academy based at Loughborough University. Well done Ben and good luck!

Key

Grade 9 ~Grade A**

Grade 8 ~ Grade A*

Grade 7 ~ Grade A

A grade 5 is considered a strong pass and a grade 4 is considered a standard pass at GCSE.

Commentary

Congratulations to our Year 11 students on another fantastic set of GCSE results! These results follow a very impressive set of Year 13 A level and BTEC results two days ago.

Year 11 have truly espoused our school motto Ever to Excel by demonstrating great resilience and focus despite facing challenges due to the pandemic. I have been impressed by the determination of Year 11 students, who always tried their best and never gave up- knowing that they will be nurtured and supported to achieve their ambitions.

Year 11 went through a rigorous process of testing and assessment under a high level of control to secure the grades they have achieved, which are the gateway to their future. We look forward to welcoming our students back in the autumn term as they join our highly successful and happy sixth form.

Miss Sai Naidu, Head of Year 11 said “It’s been a long hard road, but you accomplished your goals and achieved your GCSE’s today. You have used perseverance and personal performance to achieve the perfect success. I stand today as a very proud Head of Year 11. I wish you all the very best.”

Mrs Indira Warwick, Headteacher said, “Our staff have worked closely with students and their families to support Year 11 through what has been a very challenging time in education. Our staff really believe in our students and their resolve to help each and every student achieve their ambition has enabled our Year 11 students to truly flourish. Most of our students have met and exceeded their target grades. I am proud to say that St Andrew the Apostle School is a wonderful community-led school, where hard-working and aspirational students can succeed and where every child is known.”

Chair of Governors, Mrs Mary Karaolis OBE said, “I would like to warmly congratulate the staff, students and their families on these excellent results. We look forward to our school continuing to provide a Greek Orthodox faith values-based education, leading to high academic standards in an educational environment that is welcoming to all.”

Information about enrolment to our sixth form

Information about joining our new Year 7 cohort in September 2022

Please see our website for more details and information about St Andrew the Apostle School.