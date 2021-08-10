Officers from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses and footage following a fatal collision outside Victoria Railway Station.

Police were called at 08:25hrs on Tuesday, 10 August to reports of a collision involving two buses and three pedestrians outside Victoria Railway Station.

Emergency services attended and immediately provided first aid.

A female pedestrian, believed to be aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene at 09:00hrs. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Two other people were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

All parties remained at the scene. There have been no arrests.

Terminus Place is currently closed to buses.

Anyone with information should call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit witness lines on 0208 543 5157, call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 1450/10AUG. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppersanonymously on 0800 555 111.