After a comfortable 4-2 victory in the first-leg, Omonia only needed to defend well at the Bosuilstadion to ease their way into the Europa League group stages.

However the script played out differently, Antwerp scored two goals in regular time to force the game into extra-time and eventually into shoot-outs.

Omonia lost three of their five kicks. The hosts Royal Antwerp only needed to convert three of the four, a task they executed nicely and picked the ticket to the group stage of the Europa League.

Omonia will enter the Europa Conference group stage.