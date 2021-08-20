Cypriot team AC Omonia also started off on the right foot, despite having a bit more bite back from the Belgian team Royal Antwerp.

Loizos Loizou put through two of Omonia’s four goals, scoring the first at 43 minutes, and his second came at 55 minutes after teammate Andronikos Kakoullis’ stinger in 48th minute.

The Cypriots were leading 3-1 early in the second half, but a goal from the opposition in the 62nd minute brought the score to 3-2, slowly closing the gap between the teams.

Thankfully Iyayi Believe Atiemwen made sure that his penalty in the 84th minute would not go to waste and greatly secure Omonia’s win 4-2.

Omonia will head over to Belgium for the second round of play-offs, and go up against Antwerp on 27 August,