Omonia are through to the playoff round of Europa League qualifying after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Flora in Estonia.

Defending a 1-0 lead from last week’s first leg in Cyprus, Omonia when they won 1-0 with their goal coming in the 12th minute from Tzionis.

After securing direct entry into the second round of Champions League qualifying through UEFA’s Champions’ Path system, Omonia were handed a particularly unkind draw when pitted together with Croatian title-winners Dinamo Zagreb who they lost to 3-0 on aggregate.

With their title defence not due to get underway until later this month, Henning Berg’s side switched their sights to winning a two-legged encounter with Flora, or face a further demotion – to the new Europa Conference League.

Omonia seemed to be in control when they extended their advantage in the 43rd minute through Andronikos Kakoullis from a pass from Loizos Loizou he shot with a right footed shot from more than 35 yards to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Loizos Loizou.

Amazingly, he had not initially been included in the starting lineup, but came in as a last-minute replacement for Cepovic who had a problem in the warm-up.

Flora equalised three minutes into the second half through Sapinen, before Sapien struck again just two minutes from time, sending the game to extra time with the scores 2-2 on

aggregate.

There were no further goals in the additional half an hour, so the tie came down to penalties, with the Cyprus champions holding their nerve to win the shootout 5-4.

Omonia will now go on to play Royal Antwerp of Belgium in the next round.