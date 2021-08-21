On Thursday night, Olympiacos took on Slovan Bratislava on home soil at the Karaiskakis stadium.

The Reds have taken a huge league to qualify for the next round of the Europa League after beating the Slovakian team 3-0 in the first match of the playoffs.

Mady Camara scored late in the first half, before Pape Abu Cisse scored in the 52nd minute to set the team up for a strong lead and then golden ticket into the group stage.

While Olympiacos put up a tremendous fight, they did get a little extra help thanks to a 68th minute own goal by Bozikov.

The Reds will be heading over to Solvaki’s Tehelné pole stadium, with hopes to seal the ticket into the group stage on 27 August