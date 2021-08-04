Nominate your favourite building designs in the Haringey Design Awards 2021!

The search for the borough’s best buildings is underway!

These are the 6th Haringey Design Awards, which celebrate excellent design in developments across the borough – with accolades up for grabs in categories covering homes, green buildings, heritage and regeneration, as well as an overall winner.

Nominations formally opened on Friday 23 July 2021, and will remain open until Friday 20 August 2021. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in October, to which all shortlisted schemes’ owners, developers and architects will be invited.

Nominations can be made by any Haringey resident and/or architect, developer, building contractor, other building industry professional or building owner/operator.

There will be 7 different design categories in which you can make nominations. See descriptions and examples on this page, as well as our previous winners pages.