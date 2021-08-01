The Meteorology Department issued an orange warning for extreme high temperature, valid for Monday.



In a press release it said the warning is in effect from 0100 until 1700 on Monday, August 2, 2021. Tonight, the minimum temperature is expected to fall to around 27 degrees Celsius over inland areas and to around 26 degrees Celsius over the south, the east and north coast,



On Monday, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 42 degrees Celsius over inland areas and around 35 degrees Celsius over the highest mountainous areas.