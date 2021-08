Newly promoted New Salamis who are now playing in the Spartan South Midlands league Premier won they first game of the season by beating London Colney 3-0 away. The Reds have now won one, drawn one and lost one and lie in sixth place three points behind the league leaders Harpenden.

Tashan Richmond on 46 minutes from penalty spot, Landry Gogoa on 63 minutes when put clean through on goal, and Derek Asamoah on 87 minutes drive into the top corner.