Any narratives blaming the Greek Cypriot side for the failure in Crans Montana are being refuted, Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades said on Thursday commenting on an interview by former Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci.

Moreover the President reiterated his determination and political will to contribute to the UNSG`s efforts for the resumption of Cyprus talks, but not based on the requirements set out by Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, and Turkey.

Anastasiades said that Mustafa Akinci`s interview with Yeni Duzen newspaper is quite revealing both as regards Turkey`s long-standing objectives and the ways that led to the failure of the Conference on Cyprus in Crans Montana.

The President noted that what Akinci says about the agreement in Berlin shows that he (Anastasiades) never ceased from the day after the failure of the Conference on Cyprus in 2017 to pursue the resumption of the talks from where they were suspended in Crans Montana.

At the same time, any narratives blaming our side for the failure in Crans Montana are being refuted, he added.

He went on to say that “I wish to reiterate my determination and political will to contribute to the UNSG`s efforts for the resumption of the talks, but not based on the requirements set out by Tatar and Turkey.”

Anastasiades said “it is possible to have a new round of talks on the basis of common ground, as determined by the High Level Agreements and the UN resolutions which also determine the Secretary General`s mandate.”

Akinci said to Yeni Duzen that Turkey’s end goal for the north is its annexation and for it to become a district of Turkey. He also noted that the process in which such a scenario may become a reality is increasingly apparent in the absence of a Cyprus solution.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.