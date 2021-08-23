A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally stabbed in Waltham Forest.

Police were called at 16:31hrs on Sunday, 22 August following reports of a stabbing in a property on Lea Bridge Road, E10.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics and the London Air Ambulance.

They found a 32-year-old man with life threatening injuries.

He was treated at the scene before being transported to an east London hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

His next of kin are yet to be informed.

An investigation is under way but at this early stage there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information about the incident, who has not already spoken to officers, should call 101, giving the reference 4806/22AUG.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

