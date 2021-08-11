A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager died following a stabbing in Haringey earlier this month.

The 16-year-old boy was found with stab injuries inside Lordship Recreation Ground, N17 at around 14:15hrs on Sunday, 1 August.

He was taken to hospital where he died on Tuesday, 10 August. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson, from Specialist Crime who is leading the investigation, said: “We are making progress with our enquiries but we know there are people who witnessed this attack or who have details about what happened and have not yet spoken to us.

“This stabbing happened in the middle of the afternoon when the area would have been busy. We urge anyone who was there at the time to come forward and make contact with our team or speak to Crimestoppers completely anonymously.”

Chief Superintendent Treena Fleming, commander for policing in Haringey and Enfield, said: “We are incredibly saddened to hear that another young man has lost his life and our thoughts remain with him, his family and his friends at this time.

“We are committed to getting justice for all of them but we need the help of our communities to do so – any piece of information, no matter how small, could be the breakthrough that detectives need.

“I know that this incident will cause significant alarm across Haringey and further afield and I want to reassure people that we have a dedicated team working around the clock to find out who is responsible for this murder.

“Tackling violent crime is the Met’s number one priority and we continue to do all we can, alongside our partners, to help keep young people safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting Op Tarbek or the dedicated incident room on 020 8358 0200.To remain completely anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

+A 16-year-old male [A] was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Thursday, 5 August. He was taken to hospital for treatment unrelated to the incident and later returned to custody. He has since been released on bail.

A second 16-year-old male [B] was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Saturday, 7 August and has since been released on bail.

Hard calls save lives. Are you close to someone on the fringes of knife crime? Do the right thing, please give information, 100 per cent anonymously, through the independent charity Crimestoppers.

No piece of information about knife crime is insignificant or too small. Any information you give to Crimestoppers can make a difference in reducing knife crime and the harm it causes to families.

Crimestoppers never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or the device you use. Fill in their quick online form or call 0800 555 111. It could save a life.