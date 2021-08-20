The Rt Honourable

Boris Johnson MP PC

Prime Minister

10 Downing Street

London SW1A 0AA

17 August 2021

Dear Prime Minister,

The Morphou Area Organisation and the Friends of Barnet-Morphou Cyprus, on the 47th tragic anniversary of the second illegal invasion of Turkey in Cyprus and occupation of Morphou and its surrounding villages express their anger and deep disappointment for the absence of a solution to the Cyprus problem despite the expressed strong will and readiness of president Anastasiades and the Greek Cypriot side to resume substantial talks under the auspices of the UN Secretary General

Following the first wave of the invasion by Turkey on 20 July 1974, negotiations commenced on July 25th in Geneva on what has become known as the Cyprus issue. Turkey had presented its demands for a territorial separation of the two communities on the island and for population transfers. The request by the Acting President of the Republic of Cyprus for short time to consider these demands was rejected by Turkey. Within one and a half hours of the breakdown of the Conference, Turkey launched the second wave of its invasion on 14 August 1974, violently extending its control over the island and expanding the occupation from 3% to the 36% it holds to this day. As a result of this second invasion, thousands were killed, villages were bombed and Turkey captured key towns and regions of Cyprus, including Famagusta, Morphou and Karpasia creating hundreds of thousands of refugees, many of whom fled to this country. These refugees, and the entire Cypriot diaspora are grateful to the UK for the hospitality, but long to see their island reunited and refugees able to return to their homes.

We ask our government to help and support us to return in safety to the occupied town of Morphou and all its villages under Greek Cypriot administration and the return of all refugees to their homes and properties under conditions of respect, justice and security without the presence of Turkish troops.

Turkey continues to militarily occupy the island blatantly violating UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions regarding Cyprus. Just On 20 July 2021, President Erdogan and the occupation regime in Cyprus announced their plans to open part of the fenced off area of Varosi, in addition to another part of the area they had illegally announced open in October 2020.

The UNSC has consistently and repeatedly called for control of Varosi to be transferred to the United Nations, including through resolutions 550 (1984), 789 (1992), 2561 (2021) and most recently 2587 (2021), until a comprehensive solution to the Cyprus issue is reached. Turkey’s latest action regarding Varosi is yet another blatant violation of UNSC Resolutions and seriously undermines prospects for the resumption of negotiations and a solution to the Cyprus issue. In reaction, the UNSC in a Presidential Statement dated 23 July 2021, condemned the latest announcement by the Turkish President and the Turkish Cypriot leader and specifically called for “the reversal of this course of action and the reversal of all steps taken on Varosi since October 2020”. Instead, Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot leader continue to advocate for the permanent partition of the island and its people – in what is blatantly contrary to the agreed UN framework for a solution and therefore unacceptable.

The United Kingdom has both an obligation and a responsibility towards Cyprus, as a Guarantor of its independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and security under the 1960 Treaties and as a permanent member of the UNSC and penholder on Cyprus. Given its close and multi-faceted relationship with Turkey, the UK can and should act decisively when the Turkish leadership telegraphs its intentions, including through public statements, to violate Security Council Resolutions and act unilaterally in ways that create additional fait accomplis, Regarding Varosi, the Turkish intentions were made known repeatedly by the Turkish government officials, together with the serious concerns expressed by the Republic of Cyprus Government, should have been ample warning for the UK to engage in a timely and robust manner.

Our request to the UK is to act, even at this stage and demand the reversal of Turkey’s actions in Varosi and ask Turkey to cease all provocations and return to the negotiating table to finally reach a solution to the Cyprus issue, on the agreed basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation, with political equality as set out in relevant UNSC resolutions, with a single sovereignty, single citizenship and single international personality – a position that the UK publicly supports.

We are therefore appalled and disgusted by the reports in media that the UK attempted to water down the UNSC’s response to Turkey’s violations in Varosi last month. It is very concerning that it took what appears to be strong opposition by the members of the UNSC for the final Statement to reflect the reality of Turkey’s actions on the ground. We are also very troubled by reports that the UK proposed, within the context of the UNSC resolution to renew UNFICYP’s mandate, wording that would dilute the agreed basis for the solution to the Cyprus problem. Once again, this was met with strong opposition by the other members of the Security Council.

As Britain was working hard in UN to accommodate Mr Erdogan’s aggressive and expansionist designs on Cyprus, we remembered the reply of a great UK Prime Minister M Thatcher to dictator Evren on THE 15th of November 1983 on the declaration of UDI

QUOTE;

I NOTE WITH CONCERN THAT THE ‘ASSEMBLY’ OF THE TURKISH CYPRIOT ADMINISTRATION IN NORTHERN CYPRUS PASSED A RESOLUTION ON 15 NOVEMBER WHICH PURPORTS TO APPROVE THE ESTABLISHMENT OF THE TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTH CYPRUS AND THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE…

AS A GUARANTOR POWER UNDER THE 1960 TREATY OF GUARANTEE THE BRITISH GOVERNMENT DEPLOR THIS ACTION ON THE PART OF THE TURKISH CYPRIOT AUTHORITIES. IT IS CLEARLY INCOMPATIBLE WITH THE 1960 TREATY OF GUARANTEE. IT CAN ONLY COMPLICATE THE ALREADY DIFFICULT TASK OF REACHING A SETTLEMENT IN CYPRUS ACCEPTABLE TO THE PEOPLE OF BOTH COMMUNITIES AND THE ACTIVITIES OF THE UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY GENERAL TO ACHIEVE SUCH A RESULT.

I SHOULD LIKE TO APPEAL TO YOU, AS PRESIDENT OF ONE OF THE SIGNATORY STATES OF THE TREATY OF GUARANTEE TO DO YOUR UTMOST TO SECURE A REVERSAL OF THIS ACTION BY THE TURKISH CYPRIOTS AND, MEANWHILE, NOT TO SUPPORT THE DECLARATION WHICH THEY HAVE ALREADY MADE…

We request our Prime Minister to remember UKs responsibilities and obligations to Cyprus, as guarantor power and also Turkey’s violations of UNSC Resolutions, illegal actions in Cyprus and attempts to gain recognition for the so called “trnc.” We urge him to persuade or press Turkey to sincerely participate in a constructive negotiation aiming for a just, viable and permanent solution to the Cyprus problem, which will ensure the reunification of the island and its people.

The United Kingdom often acts to fulfil its responsibilities for human rights and injustices around the world. We urge you to redouble your efforts and to act in the interest of justice, to help deliver a free united, independent, bi-zonal, bi-communal, federal Cyprus: a state with a single sovereignty, a single citizenship and a single international personality, where the human rights of all Cypriots will be safeguarded.

The continuing illegal occupation and forced division of the island and its people is an open wound not only for the Cypriots on the island, but for the vast Cypriot community in the UK as well as the supporters of human rights, social justice, friends of Cyprus across the United Kingdom, all of whom expect their Government to consistently stand up for freedom and democracy.

Yours sincerely

George Maifoshis Andreas Karaolis

President Secretary

Union of Morphou Organization Friends of Barnet Morphou Cyprus