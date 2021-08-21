In response to a letter from the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, the Minister for the European Neighbourhood and the Americas, Wendy Morton MP, expressed the UK’s “continued support for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Cyprus issue”. Minister Morton added, “we continue to advocate a solution in line with UN parameters based on the model of a Bi-zonal, Bi-communal Federation – a model that is internationally accepted and one that we believe to be broad enough to address the concerns of both sides”.

On Turkey’s recent announcement about the illegal ‘opening’ of part of the fenced off area of Varosi, Minister Morton said that “the UK continues to fully support UNSC resolutions 550 (1984) and 789 (1992)… and we strongly support the 23 July UNSC Presidential Statement which condemned the announcement.”

In closing, Minister Morton assured the Federation’s President that “the UK remains committed playing a supportive role in the UN process.”

Minister Morton was responding to a letter from the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK sent on 20th July 2021, the 47th anniversary of Turkey’s illegal invasion and occupation of Cyprus. The Minister’s response also follows her remarks at the joint Federation and Cyprus All Party Parliamentary Group virtual event on 19th July as well as the Federation’s successful Hands off Cyprus email that resulted in constituents emailing 73% of MPs.

In the letter, the Federation’s President, Christos Karaolis, urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson MP to support six principles for a solution to the Cyprus issue, based on respect for Human Rights and International Law. The letter also highlighted Turkey’s unacceptable demand for the permanent partition of the island and Turkey’s actions and threats regarding Varosi.