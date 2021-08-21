Eat and Train For Your Body Type

Often people complain about how they can’t seem to get a flat stomach. Of course, a lot is down to genetics, and where one tends to put weight on first, according to their body shape type. There are those that put weight on their hips and thighs first (Mesomorph) and those that put weight on their stomach area first, often known as apple shape (Endomorph) then there is the lean body type (Ectomorph).

The body types are important when it comes to training and eating, as the training and also eating regime will vary according to how the particular body type responds to training along with eating and how the body burns off its energy.

Mesomorphs

Tend to be in the middle of the two other body types. They can put on weight fast but can also lose it fast. They can have a naturally muscular build with less of a tendency to store fat than the endomorphs. If they train and eat well, they can have a good strong built physique, but since they are between the two types, they can also become overweight easily with overeating or underweight easily if they don’t eat or train right. As this tends to be the average of the body types, it is easier to balance training and eating. Eating good carbohydrates and protein whilst keeping a check on fat and sugar intake to the low minimum. Mesomorphs have a natural tendency to be fit and relatively muscular, it is therefore also easier is also to get back in shape.

Endomorphs

Tend to put weight on easily and tend to lose it slowly. Their bodies will normally store body fat and struggle to shift it. Often the weight tends to be around the stomach area. They tend to also hold weight around the upper part of the body, and with a tendency to put on weight in the body in the area, one needs to be careful, as it is around the heart area, which can lead to heart disease if one allows themselves to become overweight. Their build is a little wider than the mesomorph and endomorph. They tend to have a thick rib cage, with a lot of muscle but it is also with significant amounts of body fat. When trying to get lean, it will just be harder work.

Ectomorphs

Tend to be the naturally skinny types who can eat loads of food yet stay looking the same. They seem to find it harder to add muscle and weight, even when gaining muscular weight is their biggest aim. They are often known as hard gainers” They have a fast metabolism and burn off energy. If they do manage to gain some weight, their calves and forearms still look skinny.

Although these are the basic three body types, some people may be a mixture of the basic three body types, depending on parents and genetics, one may have inherited.

The point is, if you want to gain quick results, knowing the type of exercises and intensity required is essential, to work that particular body type to its best efficient rate.

The eating plan also needs to work accordingly to gain the best results swiftly.

Body Type and Diet.

Mesomorph

40% carbohydrates

30% protein

30% fat from calories

Endomorph

25% carbohydrates

35% protein

40% fat from calories

Ectomorph

55% carbohydrates

25% protein

20% fat

Body type and Exercise

Mesomorph exercise

High intensity interval training

30-45 mins cardio

3-5 times a week

Endomorph exercise

Steady state exercise low intensity

30-60minutes

3- 5 times a week

Ectomorph

Endurance exercise

30 minutes

3 times a week

Types of exercise

High intensity exercises

Aerobic, bodyweight, bootcamp, crossfit, fast bike, squat jumps at 15- 90 second bursts. Sit ups at fast intense pace.

Steady state exercise

Walking, running, hiking, biking, stair steppers, rowers, sit ups at steady pace.

Low intensity

Walking, light jogging, swimming laps, slowly lifting weights, cycling at casual pace. Sit ups at slow pace.

Work it out for the best you!