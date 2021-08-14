With another mini heatwave predicted here in the UK, it is essential that we do not allow our bodies to get dehydrated. It is easily done, especially if you are one of those when appetites drop in the heat. Those who are extremely active, children, elderly, and prone to dizzy spells, need to really make sure the body is not allowed to get to dehydration point. So it is up to us to also help not only ourselves, but others who have risk factors or cannot communicate and get water for themselves.

Dehydration is when an individual has lost so much fluid, that the body can no longer function normally and shows symptoms or develops signs, due to the loss of fluid.

The body loses water every day in the form of breath that we exhale, as water in our perspiration, urine and stool. With the water that is lost we also lose small amounts of electrolytes. Our bodies are constantly adjusting the balance between water along with salts and electrolytes with the fluid intake. If there is too much water loss, the body becomes out of balance or dehydrated.

Stages of dehydration.

Mild, moderate and severe. In mild or even moderate dehydration, it can be reversed and put back balance with oral intake of fluids that contain electrolytes (or salts) that are lost during activity. If left unrecognised and untreated, the symptoms of moderate can quickly worsen and lead to further severe symptoms which go from dizziness or lightheadedness, where the person cannot stand or walk properly. Blood pressure can drop when trying to stand after being seated or lying down (low blood pressure or orthostatic hypotension). Lethargy confusion, seizure or coma. Increase in heart rate.

In some instances of moderate or severe dehydration it can lead to death.

People can be risk in heat exposure, too much exercise, activity, work related activity, vomiting, diarrhea, or increased urination possibly diet or infection. Being diabetic or on forms of medication that trigger frequent urination.

The symptoms of dehydration are

1.Dizziness

2.Feeling tired

3.Dry Mouth

4.Feeling very Thirsty

5.Sweating less than usual

6.Urinating less than usual

7.Dark coloured Urine

Replace Electrolytes.

In addition to drinking water, it is essential that electrolytes (potassium and sodium are replaced. Drinking water without electrolyte replacement may not complete the balance of water and electrolytes the body has lost. Electrolytes help you stay hydrated, along with many other functions that keep you alive and active. It helps with with muscle contractions and nerve responses. If electrolyte imbalance is severe, it can lead to muscle cramps, twitches, weakness.

The best way to replace electrolytes is to consume them, throughout daily eating and within the diet. Fruits, dairy and poultry are a great source electrolytes like potassium, sodium, calcium.

How to get electrolytes.

1.Drink unsweetened coconut water.

2. Eat bananas for potassium.

3. Have fruit, make fruit smoothies.

4.Add fruit to flavour water, sip regularly throughout the day

5. Eat foods like chicken, avocado and watermelon.

6. Electrolyte drinks can be fine if they do not contain added sugar.

7. Always carry a bottle of water with you.

8. Avoid too much coffee as it acts as diuretic.

9. Tea can aid better than coffee, as it has less caffeine. Drinking less 3.5-8 of cups of tea at once, is unlikely to have dehydrating effects.

10. Greens, beans, soy products, almonds, taking are also good sources of calcium. So a vegetable smoothie also works well.

Love and Sparkles

Samsara x